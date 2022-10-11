Elon Musk Says He's 'Pretty Sure There Are No Other Babies Looming' — but He May Welcome More

The Tesla CEO is a father of 10 after he and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, secretly welcomed twins last November

Published on October 11, 2022 09:07 PM
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Elon Musk may not be done adding to his family tree.

In a wide-ranging interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO recently opened up about being a dad of 10, and whether he has plans to welcome more kids in the future.

Over the summer, it was reported that Musk became a father of 10 after he and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, secretly welcomed twins in November 2021.

Asked if there are any other kids that Musk has fathered, the SpaceX founder told the outlet, "I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming."

Still, Musk, who referred to himself as an "autumn chicken" at 51 years old, shared that he may welcome more kids down the line, so long as he can be a good father to them.

The birth of Musk's youngest set of twins came just weeks before he and his former partner Grimes had a baby girl via surrogate in December 2021. Grimes and Musk, who broke up in September 2021, also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-12.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

After court documents published in July revealed Musk secretly welcomed twins with Zilis, he encouraged others to grow their families.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk.

Adding in follow-up tweets, Musk wrote, "Mark my words, they are sadly true" and "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"

Musk does not often discuss his own family, but he does have strong opinions on increasing the birth rate — stating that there are "not enough people" in the world at Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council in December 2021.

"I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate," he said. "Please look at the numbers –– if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words."

