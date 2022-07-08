Musk revealed his plans in a tweet addressing the costs associated with having a big family

Elon Musk Says He'll Increase Childcare Benefits for Employees After Welcoming Twins Last Year

Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk is explaining his perspective to those who are skeptical about his push for bigger families.

In response to a user on Twitter who asked both the Tesla founder, 51, and Nick Cannon, 41, what they'd say to "those who say they shouldn't have a lot kids for cost reasons," Musk stayed firm in his position to have more children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kids are worth it if at all possible," Musk wrote.

He then announced that he is "planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly," adding, "Hopefully, other companies do [the] same."

"Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After court documents published Wednesday revealed Musk secretly welcomed twins back in November with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, he encouraged others to grow their families.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Cannon, 41, who is welcoming at least his eighth child this year, chimed in, replying to Musk's tweet, "Right there with you my Brother!"

The birth of Musk's youngest set of twins came just weeks before he and his former partner Grimes had a baby girl via surrogate in December. Grimes and Musk, who broke up in September 2021, also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. Musk is now a father of 10.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Elon Musk | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

According to the court documents, Musk and Zilis's twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis –– who is the project director at his Neuralink company –– asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

The twins' sexes were not made public and their names were redacted from the documents.

An Austin judge granted their request in May, per Insider.