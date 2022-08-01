Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair and Son X's in Throwback Thanksgiving Photo
Elon Musk is sharing a special moment with one of his sons.
On Monday, the Tesla CEO, 51, shared a throwback photo on Twitter of him and his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 from Thanksgiving last year.
"Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings," he captioned the photo, which shows him and the toddler in an outdoor setting.
Fans noticed Musk sporting a shaved head on the sides, with a Tesla fan account asking if he cut his own hair and X's himself. "Yeah," the tech mogul replied.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Elon Musk, Who Secretly Welcomed Twins Last Year, Congratulates Nick Cannon on His Growing Family
Musk also shared a video of X playing with the family dogs, with the toddler gently chasing around three dogs.
"X ❤️ Doges," Musk captioned the cute video.
Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months, with ex Grimes, 33. The Tesla founder also welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November.
In addition, he shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.
In a wide-ranging cover story for Vanity Fair in March, Grimes opened up about Musk's relationship with their son.
"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she says of her son being in the public eye.
"I mean, I think [Elon] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there," she continued. "His situation is like that."