Grimes recently gave her son a haircut "inspired" by one of her favorite TV shows

Elon Musk and Grimes Share Adorable New Photos of Their 9-Month-Old Son X AE A-Xii

Grimes and Elon Musk are giving a rare glimpse into their lives as parents!

Over the weekend, both stars shared sweet photos of themselves with their son X AE A-Xii, who was born in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tell me of the waters of your homeworld," Grimes (born Claire Boucher) captioned her photo, which showed the mom of one, 32, holding her son, who is nicknamed "X."

Meanwhile, Musk shared an adorable dad moment with his son on Twitter, posting a photo of the 9-month-old sitting on his father's lap and pulling on his collar while the Tesla founder, 49, appears to be on a phone call.

"The Second Last Kingdom," Musk captioned the photo, a reference to the Viking-inspired haircut Grimes gave their son last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Delete Forever" singer gave X a haircut "inspired" by one of her favorite TV shows, The Last Kingdom — a historical drama about the Great Heathen Army's arrival in Britain during 866 A.D.

"Not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now ⚔️," she captioned an image of her son rocking a new look while playing with toys in the bathtub last month.

In another photo, Grimes could be seen trimming her baby boy's hair with a pair of scissors.

"Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she continued alongside another photo of her son's new haircut.

Image zoom Grimes and son X AE A-Xii | Credit: grimes/instagram

Grimes welcomed her first child with boyfriend Musk on May 4, 2020.

The couple originally named their child X Æ A-12, but later slightly altered it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate.

In July, Musk opened up about his father-son relationship with X in an interview with The New York Times, revealing that Grimes has taken more of the lead on parenting their child.