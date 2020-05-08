Elon Musk Explains How to Pronounce Son X Æ A-12's Name, Says Grimes 'Mostly Came Up' with the Idea

Elon Musk is breaking down the proper pronunciation of his son X Æ A-12's unique name.

The Tesla CEO, 48, explained how to correctly address the newborn during Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While speaking about his newborn, Musk shared that girlfriend and new mom Grimes was actually the one who "mostly came up with the name."

"Yeah, she's great at names," he said.

According to Musk, X is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.' "

The Space X founder went on to proudly proclaim that the A-12 part of his son's name was his idea, saying that he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

"A-12 was my contribution," he said. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

Musk and Grimes, 32, welcomed X Æ A-12 on Monday.

The child is the first for Grimes while, Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Elon Musk and his son

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk also opened about becoming a father again, telling the host, "Actually, I think it's better being older and having a kid."

"I appreciate it more," he said. "Babies are awesome. They're awesome."

"They're little lovebugs," the dad added. "It's wonderful. It's great."

Musk and Grimes were first romantically linked in May 2018.

Elon Musk and Grimes

While the name of their new baby boy, X Æ A-12, is technically legal, a family law attorney recently told PEOPLE that it won't be accepted by the state of California as a valid moniker.

"In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," David Glass said Wednesday. "Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable."

Glass said that if X Æ A-12's birth certificate is submitted as-is, it is sure to be rejected and Grimes and Musk will be asked to re-submit it.