Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, secretly welcomed twins in November 2021, court documents reveal

Elon Musk, Who Secretly Welcomed Twins Last Year, Congratulates Nick Cannon on His Growing Family

Elon Musk is continuing to speak his mind on the importance of adding more people to the population.

Court documents published Wednesday revealed that the Tesla founder, 51, secretly welcomed twins back in November with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, just weeks before he and his former partner Grimes had a baby girl via surrogate in December. He is now a father of 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Musk seemingly alluded to the baby news in a tweet, writing, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Cannon, 41, who is welcoming at least his eighth child this year, then chimed in, telling Musk, "Right there with you my Brother!"

Musk replied to Cannon's tweet Friday morning to congratulate the rapper on his growing family.

"Congrats on your family! We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe," the CEO wrote. "Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the court documents, the twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Shivon Zilis –– who is the project director at his Neuralink company –– asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

The twins' sexes were not made public and their names were redacted from the documents.

An Austin judge granted their request in May, per Insider.

A representative for Musk did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Zilis also did not respond.

The twins' arrival came before Musk and Grimes had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who they've nicknamed Y, in December. She revealed the birth in the April 2022 cover story for Vanity Fair. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. The two broke up in September 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year with Exec Shivon Zilis Just Weeks Before His & Grimes' Baby Was Born

Musk also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.