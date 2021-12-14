Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-Xii to Person of the Year Event — See the Sweet Photos!

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elon Musk is celebrating his special recognition alongside his baby boy.

Musk, who shares his son with musician Grimes, held baby X on his lap during the in-person interview in New York City. For the event, the infant wore an adorable sweatshirt printed with tractors and mountains and a pair of olive-colored jeans.

In a sweet video shared on Twitter by Marc Benioff, the owner of Time, Musk — who welcomed X AE A-Xii with the Canadian singer in May 2020 — enters the room while holding his little boy as the audience gushes over the cute moment in the background.

"Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk! ❤️," Benioff captioned the clip.

Time announced that Musk, who is the wealthiest man in the world, received the annual recognition on Monday morning, with Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal explaining the decision in an editor's letter.

"Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

In addition to championing the electric vehicle and the privatization of space exploration, Musk has been unloading his homes and some stock — all factors in Time's decision.

"The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune," Time wrote. "He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance."

Musk is also dad to five older sons. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.