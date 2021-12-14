TIME's Person of the Year Elon Musk and His Sweetest Photos with Son X AE A-Xii

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who is also dad to five older sons, shares baby boy X AE A-Xii with ex-girlfriend and musician Grimes

By Diane J. Cho December 14, 2021 04:11 PM

Supporting Dad

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Elon Musk brought baby X AE A-Xii, 19 months, to celebrate as he was named TIME's Person of the Year. Owner of TIME Marc Benioff shared a cute video of father and son entering the event onstage as the audience gushed over the sweet moment.

Cute Cameo

Credit: SpaceXly/YouTube

Baby X joined dad as he gave a virtual update on Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences. The little cutie stole the spotlight by saying "hi" on screen and making babbling noises before being whisked away.

Based in Starbase

Credit: Elon Musk/Twitter

When your dad is Elon Musk, life is all about pioneering new frontiers, including in your very own hometown. Musk posted a photo of ex Grimes and baby X in March 2021 with the caption, "Starbase, Texas," a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city.

Lost in Translation

Credit: Elon Musk Twitter

Musk tweeted a photo of himself in July 2020 looking lovingly into his baby boy's eyes and captioned the shot in German, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates in English to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Bundle of Joy

Credit: Grimes/Instagram

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, shared a heartwarming video of Musk cradling a 1-week-old X, looking so tiny and cute on his father's chest.

First Look

Credit: Elon Musk Twitter

The tech billionaire introduced his baby boy to the world via Twitter in May 2020, with a a photo of himself holding his son close while in the hospital.

