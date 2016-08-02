The new addition is the first child for Kemper and husband Michael Koman

Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 36, and her husband Michael Koman have welcomed their first child, PEOPLE confirms. On Monday, Kemper’s costar Tituss Burgess revealed on Facebook that the baby is a boy.

“My Ellie had her baby. A son. But why am I emotional? He’s not mine,” the actor, who plays Titus Andromedon on the Netflix hit, wrote. “Also someone is gonna call her mom. I cannot wrap my head around it. Like she went into labor and pushed someone out. I can’t process it.”

No further details surrounding their son’s birth have been released. Kemper’s rep was unable to comment.

In April, Kemper announced her pregnancy on The Tonight Show, sharing how she revealed her news to the cast and crew of her show.

“[My pregnancy] didn’t really affect filming [Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 2] until the very end. We had a table read and I saw that my character was supposed to be on a roller coaster,” Kemper told Jimmy Fallon, who gifted the then-pregnant star with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s The Tonight Dough ice cream. “I was Googling pregnant women on roller coasters.”

The actress, who is also known for playing receptionist Erin Hannon on The Office and appearing in Bridesmaids, also said she had to let the show’s writer and executive producer Tina Fey in on her secret a little earlier than she had originally planned.

But before coming clean, she tried one last thing — a tactic that, admittedly, didn’t last long.

“Because it was still so early on we decided we’ll just tell people that I have a back injury and that’s why I can’t ride the roller coaster,” she said. “I could not act like I had a back injury. I kept forgetting I had one so I would do things someone with a back injury can’t do.”

Kemper continued jokingly, “They’d yell lunch and I’d leap up and [do] cartwheels to catering. You’re not supposed to do that!”

Kemper and Koman tied the knot in 2012.