Ellie Kemper Is a Mom of 2! Actress Announces Birth of Son Matthew: 'He's a Good Boy'

Ellie Kemper announced she is a second-time mom!

The star revealed she gave birth to a baby boy named Matthew in September. “Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew!” she wrote on Instagram Saturday along with a mother-son selfie.

“He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy,” Kemper said.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress, 39, and husband Michael Koman are also parents to son James Miller, whom they welcomed in July 2016.

Buzz about Kemper’s baby news first started following a May 30 Instagram post from the star’s stylist, Jessica Paster.

Sharing a trio of photos from the star’s red snakeskin look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event, Paster referred to the actress as a “beautiful mommy to be.”

Replying to the post, the My Squirrel Days memoir author went on to praise her stylist, writing, “You ace it every time, Jess!!! ❤️.”

During a June appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2, the actress said her pregnancy this time around was much different than with her son.

“The first trimester was awful,” admitted Kemper. “I have a 2-year-old now and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine. First trimester [this time], just terrible! Just tired and nauseous and all of it.”

The Office alum added that the couple was “gonna wait to find out” the baby’s sex — but regardless of whether he was getting a baby brother or sister, James already had the little one’s moniker picked out, according to his mom.

“He does not watch the show PAW Patrol, but he has friends who watch it and so I think Marshall is a character on PAW Patrol,” Kemper explained of James’ suggestion, joking of her son, “He’s not as creative as I thought. He just heard someone say Marshall.”