Ellie Kemper Expecting Second Child as Stylist Calls Her a 'Beautiful Mommy-to-Be'

Image zoom Ellie Kemper Nicole Weingart/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Ellie Kemper is pregnant!

The actress is expecting her second child with husband Michael Koman, PEOPLE confirms.

Buzz about the baby news first started following a Friday Instagram post from the 39-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star’s stylist, Jessica Paster.

Sharing a trio of photos from Kemper’s red snakeskin look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event on Wednesday, Paster referred to the actress as a “beautiful mommy to be.”

Replying to the post, Kemper went on to praise her stylist, writing, “You ace it every time, Jess!!! ❤️.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: He’s a Miracle! Ellie Kemper Shares First Photo of Son James: “He Is the Cutest Baby on the Planet”

Kemper and her husband are already parents to son James Miller, who will turn 3 in July.

The mom-to-be also shared a sweet selfie with some of her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costars from Wednesday’s outing.

“Me and my Hump Day crew!!” she wrote alongside a smiling shot of herself posing with Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Image zoom Ellie Kemper Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East

RELATED VIDEO: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star Ellie Kemper Welcomes First Child







Shortly after welcoming James, The Office alum opened up to PEOPLE about how life-changing, “nuts” and difficult” becoming a mother was, as well as the inherent guilt that comes with going back to work for the first time.

“It’s very complicated because you feel guilty either way, but I think that’ll be a lifetime of feeling guilt,” Kemper said of returning to film Kimmy Schmidt as a new mom. “No matter what you do, I think that’s just what happens when you’re a parent.”

Still, the My Squirrel Days author wouldn’t change a thing about how her existence has completely transformed, noting how “Things take on different significance, in a good way.”

“You’re forced to not think about yourself, which is great for me because I don’t like to think about myself,” she explained. “And now everything is put into perspective, which is healthy.”