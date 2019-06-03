Ellie Kemper Expecting Second Child as Stylist Calls Her a 'Beautiful Mommy-to-Be'

Ellie Kemper and husband Michael Koman are already parents to son James Miller, who will turn 3 in July
Ellie Kemper is pregnant!
The actress is expecting her second child with husband Michael Koman, PEOPLE confirms.
Buzz about the baby news first started following a Friday Instagram post from the 39-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star’s stylist, Jessica Paster.
Sharing a trio of photos from Kemper’s red snakeskin look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event on Wednesday, Paster referred to the actress as a “beautiful mommy to be.”
Replying to the post, Kemper went on to praise her stylist, writing, “You ace it every time, Jess!!! ❤️.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.
RELATED: He’s a Miracle! Ellie Kemper Shares First Photo of Son James: “He Is the Cutest Baby on the Planet”
Kemper and her husband are already parents to son James Miller, who will turn 3 in July.
The mom-to-be also shared a sweet selfie with some of her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costars from Wednesday’s outing.
“Me and my Hump Day crew!!” she wrote alongside a smiling shot of herself posing with Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.
RELATED VIDEO: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star Ellie Kemper Welcomes First Child
Shortly after welcoming James, The Office alum opened up to PEOPLE about how life-changing, “nuts” and difficult” becoming a mother was, as well as the inherent guilt that comes with going back to work for the first time.
“It’s very complicated because you feel guilty either way, but I think that’ll be a lifetime of feeling guilt,” Kemper said of returning to film Kimmy Schmidt as a new mom. “No matter what you do, I think that’s just what happens when you’re a parent.”
Still, the My Squirrel Days author wouldn’t change a thing about how her existence has completely transformed, noting how “Things take on different significance, in a good way.”
“You’re forced to not think about yourself, which is great for me because I don’t like to think about myself,” she explained. “And now everything is put into perspective, which is healthy.”