Ready for Baby No. 2! Ellie Kemper Jokes She's '102 Weeks Pregnant' in New Bump Photo

Ellie Kemper is in the home stretch of her pregnancy!

Sharing a rare baby-bump photo to her Instagram account on Monday morning, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alumna, 39, joked about how she feels like she has been carrying her second child for almost two years.

In the snapshot, Kemper — already mom to 3-year-old James Miller, with husband Michael Koman — offers a side view of her belly, protruding from under a fitted black column dress.

“102 weeks pregnant!” the actress quipped alongside the mirror selfie, in which her signature red hair is pulled up into a casual ponytail.

Several of Kemper’s celeb pals jumped in to compliment her in the comments section. Her Kimmy Schmidt costar Lauren Adams remarked, “Beauty and the bump!” while the mom-to-be’s fellow The Office alumna Jenna Fischer wrote, “Lady!!! Look at you! Beauty!”

Buzz about Kemper’s baby news first started following a May 30 Instagram post from the star’s stylist, Jessica Paster.

Sharing a trio of photos from the actress’ red snakeskin look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event, Paster referred to the actress as a “beautiful mommy to be.”

Replying to the post, the My Squirrel Days memoir author went on to sweetly praise her stylist, writing, “You ace it every time, Jess!!! ❤️.”

During an early-June appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2, the writer and actress said her pregnancy this time around was much different than with her son.

“The first trimester was awful,” admitted Kemper. “I have a 2-year-old now and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine. First trimester [this time], just terrible! Just tired and nauseous and all of it.”

The Bridesmaids star added that she and her husband were “gonna wait to find out” the baby’s sex — but regardless of whether he was getting a brother or sister, James already had a moniker picked out, according to his mom.

“He does not watch the show PAW Patrol, but he has friends who watch it and so I think Marshall is a character on PAW Patrol,” Kemper explained of James’ suggestion, joking of her son, “He’s not as creative as I thought. He just heard someone say Marshall.”