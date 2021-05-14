Ellie Kemper Jokes She Deserves a 'Medal' as Son Matthew's 'Polite' First Words Were 'No Thanks'

Ellie Kemper's baby boy wins the most polite award!

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress, 41, shared that her 1½-year-old son Matthew has started talking and keeps his vocabulary extremely courteous.

Kemper, who shares sons Matthew and James, 4, with husband Michael Koman, said that Matthew "jumped straight to a phrase, not even his first word."

"He says, 'No thanks,' all the time," the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star said with a laugh. "I feel like I should get a medal because I've raised him to be so polite. Isn't that cute?"

Not only is her little boy well-mannered, Kemper said Matthew is also "incredibly strong."

"I have to wrestle him to change his diaper," she admitted. "It's unbelievable."

"My husband has a similar strength, he never works out, but he's incredibly strong. I think Matthew has inherited that super strength," she added.

The Bridesmaids actress shared that her older son, James, is also incredibly respectful — especially when it comes to Kemper's patience.

"I get a little sad at night because James will say to me, he's like, 'Mom, why don't I brush my teeth. You don't have to help me. I know you don't have a lot of patience left,' " Kemper said, letting out a laugh. "It's like, how many times have I said to him, like 'James I don't have patience.' "

"It's hilarious and a little sad," she continued. "I tell James that I start the day with a bucket full of patience and energy. And by the end of the day, the bucket is running low."

Ellie Kemper Ellie Kemper/Instagram

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star Ellie Kemper Welcomes First Child!

Last year, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kemper shared the unique tactic she had been using to help James feel a little less jealous of his "angel" baby brother.

"Everyone warned me, of course, you need to shower the older one with attention and love, you don't want them to feel left out," said Kemper. "I am going overboard. I am so worried about James feeling left out that I find myself insulting the baby to win James' approval."

"I'm like, 'Matthew's a baby. He's dumb.' It's so mean to the baby!" the actress joked. "I'm like, 'You know, James, Matthew can't do what you can do, because he's an idiot.' So mean! I love you Matthew, but you're a little dumb."

Her logic, she told the host, is that James has a good chance of remembering this part of his life, whereas that's not so much the case with Matthew, given his age.