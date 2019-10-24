Ellie Kemper Jokes She Has Been 'Insulting' Her Newborn to Make Her Older Son Feel Less Jealous

Ellie Kemper isn’t afraid to play a little dirty in her parenting game!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 39, revealed to Jimmy Kimmel during a Wednesday appearance on his late-night talk show that she has recently leveraged a unique tactic to help her 3-year-old son James Miller feel a little less jealous of his new “angel” baby brother Matthew, 7 weeks.

“Everyone warned me, of course, you need to shower the older one with attention and love, you don’t want them to feel left out,” said Kemper. “I am going overboard. I am so worried about James feeling left out that I find myself insulting the baby to win James’ approval.”

“I’m like, ‘Matthew’s a baby. He’s dumb.’ It’s so mean to the baby!” the actress joked. “I’m like, ‘You know, James, Matthew can’t do what you can do, because he’s an idiot.’ So mean! I love you Matthew, but you’re a little dumb.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Ellie Kemper and son Matthew Ellie Kemper/Instagram

RELATED: Ready for Baby No. 2! Ellie Kemper Jokes She’s “102 Weeks Pregnant” in New Bump Photo

Her logic, she told the host, is that James has a good chance of remembering this part of his life, whereas that’s not so much the case with Matthew, given his age.

“James knows what I’m saying and I’m a people-pleaser so I’m like, ‘Matthew will never remember that I said this,’ but James will!” Kemper pointed out.

The My Squirrel Days author added that splitting her attention between two kids now is “a complicated thing,” considering how much she loves her older child.

“Someone made this comparison to me: It’s like you have the love of your life and then one day you just bring home someone [else]. You’re like, ‘Oh by the way, this other person will be joining us too,’ ” Kemper explained.

Image zoom Ellie Kemper Nicole Weingart/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

RELATED VIDEO: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star Ellie Kemper Welcomes First Child

The Office alum kept fairly private when it came to her second pregnancy, but did share the occasional baby-bump photo and a snapshot of Matthew on Oct. 5, in honor of his 1-month birthday.

“He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy,” Kemper said in her post, which also served as a birth announcement and name reveal.

Three days before Matthew’s arrival, the actress posted a side view of her belly, captioning the mirror selfie, “102 weeks pregnant!”

Kemper married Michael Koman in July 2012. They welcomed son James in July 2016.