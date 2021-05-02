Ellie Goulding Welcomes First Baby with Husband Caspar Jopling: 'Extremely Grateful'

Ellie Goulding announced her exciting baby news in February, while she was 30 weeks pregnant

Ellie Goulding is a mom!

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 34, has welcomed her first child with husband Caspar Jopling, who announced the news on his Instagram Story Sunday.

"Mum and baby both healthy and happy," the new dad, 29, wrote. "Extremely grateful."

Jopling added, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x."

He also shared a screengrab of a Google search about the "world population 2021," crossing out the number and including an addition of his own.

Caspar Jopling Credit: Caspar Jopling/Instagram

Goulding announced her exciting baby news in February, when she was 30 weeks pregnant.

"The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality," the Grammy nominee told Vogue, noting that she and her husband found out while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary in August.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before," she added. "I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

As for why she waited until her third trimester to announce the baby news, Goulding said she "needed time to get my head around it."

"I've always defined myself as a touring musician. That's who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn't in my mind frame, I've never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood," she said during a March interview with The Telegraph.

"I've been so surprised about how happy everyone has been for me, it's been incredible to have all this positivity," she added, noting that she's also turned to her friends Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry for advice.

"She's been a great friend throughout this," Goulding said of the new royal mom, who welcomed her first child in February. "We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

Looking towards the future, Goulding said she hopes to go on tour in October, bringing along her newborn for the ride.

"The baby will come too," she said. "Women make it work, I'm sure I can make it work. The team around me is all female which massively helps."