Why Ellie Goulding Waited Until She Was '30 Weeks Pregnant' to Announce Her Baby News

Last month, Ellie Goulding announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

And more recently, the Grammy nominee, 34, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph why she waited until she was "30 weeks pregnant" to announce her news after finding out herself in August. "Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum... It still feels strange to say those words out loud," the mom-to-be told the outlet.

"I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I'd finished writing a book," explained Goulding, who dropped her fourth studio album Brightest Blue in July 2020 and will be releasing her fitness guide Calmer, Fitter, Stronger in September.

"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house," she continued. "Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I'd also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!"

The "Anything Could Happen" artist, who married art dealer Caspar Jopling in August 2019, admitted that she had not thought about motherhood before finding out she was expecting.

"I needed that space to process what was happening," she said. "I've always defined myself as a touring musician. That's who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn't in my mind frame, I've never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood."

But now, Goulding has found the support from her massive fanbase (she has 14.3 million Instagram followers) to be overwhelming in a positive way.

"I've been so surprised about how happy everyone has been for me, it's been incredible to have all this positivity," she raved. "I do feel part of a bigger community and over the past few months I've realized why pregnant women want to talk to other pregnant women, because it's all the little tips, worries and stages you want to hear about."

Goulding also said that she's turned to her friend Princess Eugenie, 31, who welcomed her first child last month. The royal introduced her to Jopling in 2017, after they befriended each other at Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, where Goulding performed.

"She's been a great friend throughout this," Goulding said of Eugenie.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride. Katy [Perry] has been great too, and my manager has gone through her pregnancy with me, along with both our families and friends from home who have had babies. It just brings everyone closer together," she added.

Goulding is planning to go back on tour in October after her baby's arrival, and said "the baby will come too."