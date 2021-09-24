Ellie Goulding Swaps New-Mom Tips with Princess Eugenie: 'There's a Huge Sense of Camaraderie'

Princess Eugenie is mom to 7-month-old son August while Ellie Goulding welcomed her baby boy Arthur in April

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie are bonding as new moms.

For the November issue of Tatler, out Sept. 30, the singer opens up about becoming a first-time mom, sharing that she has swapped parenting advice with close pal Eugenie, 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out," said Goulding. "It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that."

The artist also opened up about finding a balance between parenting and working.

Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding Leo's preview event, The Arts Club, London, UK - 09 Oct 2017 Credit: Oliver Rudkin/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ellie Goulding for Tatler Credit: Oli Kearon

"I've had to strike a balance between going back to work and being with Arthur. But I am really enjoying those moments together — it's a very unique experience between you and your child," she explained. "He's already got a little personality and he's only 3 months old. Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. It's one of those things that is really daunting when it happens."

"But Caspar," she continued of her husband, "is brilliant. He's really hands-on. And Arthur is a joy, a real joy."

Goulding has maintained a close friendship with both Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice for years. The singer has been spotted on vacation with both royal siblings, notably heading to the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan with Beatrice in 2018.

Ellie Goulding for Tatler Credit: Oli Kearon

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Beatrice Is a Mom! Queen's Granddaughter Welcomes First Baby with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The songwriter attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding in October 2018 and even performed during a festival-style celebration that followed. Goulding was also present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018.

When Goulding tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jopling in August 2019, Eugenie and Beatrice were there for their close friend. Eugenie's husband, who served as one of Jopling's groomsmen, was also on hand, as was Beatrice's now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.