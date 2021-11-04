Ellie Goulding Shares Rare Photo of Son, 6 Months, Despite Being 'Nervous': 'Extremely Protective'

Ellie Goulding is sharing a rare shot of her baby boy — and explaining the reason why she was "nervous" to post the intimate selfie.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer posted a photo to Instagram featuring her 6-month-old son, Arthur Ever Winter, whom she welcomed with husband Caspar Jopling back in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Goulding looks at the camera while holding her son, who is wearing an adorable swan-printed winter coat. The musician keeps baby Arthur's face out of view for the photo.

"Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could! LETS GO!!! xx 🌏💚" Goulding captioned the image, noting that she was heading the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prior to posting the photo, Goulding shared a candid message on her Instagram Story in which opened up about why she was "particularly nervous" to publicize the picture.

"I was particularly nervous to post a picture of my son, even just the back of his head, because I have chosen to not expose him to the world on social media," she begins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ellie Goulding son Credit: Ellie Goulding/Instagram

"I feel quite strongly about this (I believe it is his decision when he is older!) I have had people try to take photos of him now and then (really!) and I have politely asked if they could not. I am extremely protective over him as any mother would be," she continues. "My amazing fans (I love you) and even the press have respected this. Thank you v much x"

Her close friend Princess Eugenie (who welcomed her own son, August, in February) was quick to support Goulding's post of her son. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, commented with fist bump and flexing arm emojis.

For the November issue of Tatler, the "Lights" singer opened up about becoming a first-time mom, sharing that she has swapped parenting advice with Eugenie.

Ellie Goulding for Tatler Credit: Oli Kearon

"There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out," said the pop star. "It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that."

The artist also opened up about finding a balance between parenting and working.

"I've had to strike a balance between going back to work and being with Arthur. But I am really enjoying those moments together — it's a very unique experience between you and your child," she explained. "He's already got a little personality and he's only 3 months old. Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. It's one of those things that is really daunting when it happens."