New Mom Ellie Goulding Shares First Look at Baby Arthur Nearly 5 Weeks After Birth

Ellie Goulding is giving fans the first glimpse at her baby boy.

On Thursday, the singer, 34, shared an intimate video to Instagram that documented her recent pregnancy with son Arthur Ever Winter, whom she shares with husband Caspar Jopling.

In the clip, the "Lights" artist shows off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy as well as shots of her working out while pregnant.

At the end of the video, baby Arthur is seen for the first time as Goulding steps out for a walk with the newborn and rests in bed with him.

ellie goulding Credit: ellie goulding/ instagram

"Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year 🔥🔥🔥🔥 think it might be the greatest yet," Goulding writes alongside the video produced by her husband. "Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs 💙."

The singer and her husband welcomed their first child together on April 29 and revealed his adorable moniker one week later.

The new dad, 29, shared a photo of his baby announcement in the U.K.'s newspaper The Times on Instagram, adding his son's initials: "hi A.E.W.J."

In an Instagram post earlier in April before the new addition's arrival, Jopling shared maternity photos of Goulding, writing, "My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx."

Announcing the birth on his Instagram Story, Jopling wrote: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful."

He added, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x."

Goulding announced her exciting baby news in February, when she was 30 weeks pregnant. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality," the Grammy nominee told Vogue, noting that she and her husband found out while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary in August.