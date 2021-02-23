Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant! Singer and Husband Caspar Jopling Expecting First Child

"I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children," she says while detailing some pregnancy struggles

Ellie Goulding is going to be a mom!

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 34, and husband Caspar Jopling are expecting their first child together, she revealed to Vogue, adding that she is 30 weeks along. Goulding, who tied the knot with Jopling in August 2019, tells the magazine she was "pregnant and had no idea" during a show at the V&A Museum this past August.

"That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that's basically when we found out," she says. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human."

"I want a better word than 'womanly,' [but] — I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," adds Goulding.

Goulding recalls being in slight "denial" at first, not believing she was really pregnant. But as more changes progressed during the first trimester, she was forced to adapt. "I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything," she says.

"I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds," Goulding says with a laugh.

"And I was kind of terrified. I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, 'Hell no — I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs.' "

Goulding says she's "excited to be a mother" despite the unplanned timing of the pregnancy. She admits that it can be lonely expecting a child during an ongoing pandemic. The singer adds that she has faced some challenges so far in her pregnancy.

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before," she shares. "I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable."