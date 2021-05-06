New Mom Ellie Goulding and Husband Caspar Jopling Reveal Name of 1-Week-Old Baby Boy

Ellie Goulding is officially unveiling her newborn's name!

The singer, 34, and husband Caspar Jopling confirmed earlier this month that they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and sharing new details in the U.K.'s The Times' announcements section, they revealed that Arthur Ever Winter Jopling was born Thursday, April 29.

The new dad, 29, shared a photo of the newpaper on Instagram, adding his son's initials: "hi A.E.W.J."

In an Instagram post earlier in April before the new addition's arrival, Jopling shared maternity photos of Goulding, writing, "My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx."

Announcing the birth on his Instagram Story over the weekend, Jopling wrote: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful."

He added, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x."

Goulding announced her exciting baby news in February, when she was 30 weeks pregnant. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality," the Grammy nominee told Vogue, noting that she and her husband found out while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary in August.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] — I have curves I've never had before," she added. "I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."