Newlywed Ellie Goulding Laments the 'Nonstop Question' About Whether She'll Have Children

Ellie Goulding is fighting back against the pressure society places on women to become mothers.

On Monday, the "Lights" singer opened up in a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, and decided to answer one fan who asked, “Do you think of having baby(ies) any time soon? (the world need[s] two of you !)”

“Not particularly,” replied Goulding, 32, adding a grimace-face emoji. “As you can imagine it’s been a non stop question.” (Notably, she tied the knot in August with art dealer Casper Jopling.)

“I hate being made to feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing on this earth,” she continued. “I guess technically I am / But I see things differently in today’s world!”

Goulding married Jopling in North Yorkshire, England, on Aug. 31, PEOPLE confirmed. The bride wore a striking long-sleeve white Chloé gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi as she said “I do” at the York Minster ceremony, while Jopling wore a dapper suit by Huntsman with a navy tie and light vest.

“This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude,” the "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker captioned a collection of photos she posted on Instagram.

“Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster — a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts,” Goulding continued.

The couple had some famous faces on hand to witness their nuptials, including members of the royal family like Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen), and Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Plenty of other stars were also on hand to watch the Grammy-nominated star tie the knot, including Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley and Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

After their wedding, Goulding and Jopling jetted off on a seaside honeymoon, where the singer showed off her toned abs in a variety of bikinis in photos shared to her Instagram account.