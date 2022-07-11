Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery appeared with their three kids at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy

Ellen Pompeo's Rarely-Seen 3 Kids Look So Grown Up at Couture Show in Italy — See the Photo!

Ellen Pompeo was among a number of celebrities who made the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show a family affair.

The Grey's Anatomy actress, 52, appeared at one of the most high-profile fashion events held in Sicily, Italy with husband Chris Ivery and their three kids in tow. The couple shares son Eli Christopher, 5, and daughters Sienna May, 7, and Stella Luna, 12.

Pompeo also shared photos on Instagram of her family decked out in Dolce & Gabbana fashions. In the first photo, Sienna wears a printed eye mask while laying on a blanket wrapped in what looks like a printed robe. "A weekend with the Maestri," she captioned the shot.

In the second, Ivery poses on a Vespa with son Eli in matching black newsboy caps and suspenders. "I miei due grandi Amori ❤️," the actress wrote, which translates to "my two great loves."

The third shows Stella sipping tea with her pinky up in a black tank and printed skirt. "It's a lifestyle ❤️," Pompeo wrote.

Like Pompeo, actor Christian Bale appeared with wife Sibi Bale with their kids: Luka and Rex. Ciara also attended the show with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their three kids: Win, Sienna, and Future.