Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo has gone from physician to patient with her new role on Doc McStuffins, as a toy cat whose whiskers are bent out of shape

From Physician to Patient! Get a Sneak Peek of Ellen Pompeo's Role on Doc McStuffins

Ellen Pompeo is used to portraying a doctor on TV in Grey’s Anatomy. But now, she’s playing a patient.

The actress, 47, has lent her voice to the wildly popular Disney Junior animated series Doc McStuffins. Pompeo plays a stuffed cat named Willow, who visits the McStuffins Toy Hospital after she takes a tumble and bends her whiskers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To help Willow out, the medical team performs — what else? — a CAT scan, discovering she has a whisker stuck to the inside of her cheek.

Image zoom Credit: Inset: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Pompeo isn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy actress who has taken part in the award-winning series. Her costar Loretta Devine voices the character of Hallie the hippo.

Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery recently welcomed their son Eli Christopher, and are already parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7. Shortly after the announcement, she shared an adorable video of herself dancing with her new little man.

“Boy Crazy,” she captioned the clip. “Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year.”