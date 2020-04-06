Ellen Pompeo Shares Rare (and Hilarious) Video of Daughter, 5, Saying Brother, 3, Is 'Testing' Her

Some kids are taking to social distancing better than others amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Sunday, Ellen Pompeo shared how her middle child, 5½-year-old daughter Sienna May, was teaching “social distancing 101” with a rare video of the little girl ranting about her brother Eli Christopher, 3.

“[He] is so annoying, and it’s just … he keeps testing me. … Eli. He keeps testing me,” Sienna tells her mom in the hilarious short clip. “Even when I was 4, he [would] keep testing me. Even now, I’m 5, he [is] still testing me. Every day, he tests me.”

“What should we do about it?” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 50, asks Sienna from behind the camera.

“We should separate,” she answers, to which her mom replies, “That’s a great idea — separate! That’s a very good idea. I like that idea.”

Pompeo doesn’t often share photos of Eli, Sienna and their big sister Stella Luna, 10, but when she does, they’re nothing short of adorable.

“It’s Thursday. You know what that means,” Sienna, wearing a black lace dress, said in an April 2019 video shared to her mom’s Instagram account.

She ended her statement with an impressive “Okurrr!” — a perfect imitation of Cardi B‘s signature catchphrase.

“It’s Greys Day … she mad 😂#greysanatomy @iamcardib she’s in training 😛,” Pompeo wrote in the caption.

Last month, Pompeo expressed her gratitude to healthcare professionals as they work around the clock while the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a follow-up video she posted this past Thursday, the actress implored her fans and followers to “please stay home” to help curb the effects of the virus on people in the medical field and otherwise.

“The doctors, the nurses, anyone who works in a hospital, they’re at their wit’s end, and now they’re starting to die,” Pompeo said. “And we’re not doing enough. Everybody, just please stay home. And if you know someone who is not taking this seriously and who isn’t staying home, please talk to them.”

“Please. We have to stay home. That’s all they’re asking us to do. It’s not that hard,” she added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.