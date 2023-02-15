Ellen Pompeo Takes Daughter Sienna, 8, to Sit Front Row at the Michael Kors Show During NYFW

Ellen Pompeo and her daughter Sienna May have arrived at New York Fashion Week.

The mother and daughter duo were seen hand-in-hand at the Michael Kors show in the Meatpacking District on Wednesday.

The Grey's Anatomy star, 53, stepped out in a neutral tone look with a beige trench coat draped around her shoulders and a matching, loose-fit turtleneck. She made the outfit shine with a flirty gold fringe skirt and accessorized it with a beige and gold belt, clutch, and pointed-toe heels.

Sienna showed off her own edgy style with a black fuzzy jacket and studded skirt. Her look was complete with black tights and combat boots.

Pompeo's appearance with her daughter, whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, comes as she takes a step back from her role as Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama after 19 seasons.

Pompeo — who is also mom to daughter Stella Luna, 13, and son Eli Christopher, 6 — opened up about what she hopes her life will look like, such as being able to spend more time with her family, during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in December.

"I feel super happy, but listen the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience," Pompeo said. "Listen it's just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs ... I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into, like, you know, you can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

She continued, "I mean 19 years, that's more than people keep their kids in their house — like people keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me, like, going away to college."

Pompeo added that she is looking forward to spending time with her children and shooting her upcoming Hulu limited series Orphan.

"I have a lot that I'm doing," she shared. "I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them. I'm gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool kind of crazy true story."

In November, Pompeo shared a sweet goodbye message on Instagram following the Grey's Anatomy fall finale, which marked her final official episode of the season.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" wrote Pompeo. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

She added, "I love you madly and appreciate you right back."

Meredith's storyline (so far) ended with her character's decision to leave Seattle for Boston, where she accepted a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer's disease. There have been far more dramatic, and tragic, exits on the series — and Meredith's new job certainly leaves the door open to guest appearances.

Pompeo confirmed as much in the conclusion of her statement. "This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit," she wrote. "With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️"

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23.