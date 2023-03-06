'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Welcomes First Baby, a Son — See the Sweet Pic!

Sophia Grace Brownlee is a mom!

The 19-year-old British influencer — whose viral video of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" propelled her and her cousin Rosie McClelland to stardom a decade ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — has welcomed her first child, a boy.

She confirmed her happy news on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing a photo a black-and-white photo of her holding the new arrival's tiny fingers, the new mom captioned the photo simply with a grey heart emoji and her baby's birth date: Feb. 26, 2023.

Brownlee, who shares her son with her boyfriend, did not reveal her son's name or show his face. "I don't want to show my baby's face as first when he's born until I feel ready to," she said in a YouTube video last month. "Maybe in a couple of months after he's born, I will feel like I'm ready."

Among the comments from friends and family included DeGeneres herself, who wrote: "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

McClelland, 16, also reposted the baby announcement on her Instagram Stories. "I love him so much already," she wrote on the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

Brownlee first revealed that she was pregnant back in October, announcing the news in a video posted to her YouTube account.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said in the nearly eight-minute clip, posted Oct. 22. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

She went on to add that she was "very shocked" by the news, "I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it," she said. "And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

Sophia Grace/Youtube

While she was reluctant to share the news with her dad, Brownlee later said both of her parents were "really happy" about her pregnancy news.

Another source of support has been McClelland, who cried in happiness after learning about the impending baby, Brownlee said at the time.

"She was just so happy because we've been so close our whole life, and we literally have done everything together," she said. "I'm going into a new chapter and obviously she's going to be the best cousin ever. I'm so excited for her to meet the baby."

Since then, Brownlee has been sharing updates about her pregnancy including photos of her growing baby bump and pictures of her baby shower in January.

In November, Brownlee dropped the news of her baby's sex, exclaiming in a series of YouTube videos, "I am having a boy!"

"When I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn't shocked because I just felt from the start that I was going to be a boy mom and that I was going to have a boy," she said. "So when I found out, I wasn't shocked. Either way, I was happy because I didn't mind if it was a boy or a girl."

"My boyfriend was super excited about it because I feel like most men want a boy as their first baby," added Brownlee, who his identity and their relationship private. "Also another person who was super happy was my dad, because we literally have so many girls in our family. We barely have any boys."

Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie. sophia grace/ instagram

Brownlee also previously spoke out about pushback she received in the days after she announced she was pregnant. At the time, she had not yet shared with whom she was expecting the baby.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions," Bownlee told E! News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that she's trying not to pay attention to the haters. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," the musician said to the outlet. "And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

Instead, Brownlee is celebrating those who have embraced her decision to pursue motherhood, even at a young age. "I've seen so many supportive comments about how 'You're young, but I had a baby at this age' and it was so lovely," she said. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."

"It's a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby," continued Brownlee, who shot to fame when she was just 9 years old. "My family and friends are so supportive. I'm sure that I will help so much. So I feel really confident about it now."