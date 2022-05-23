Did Ellen DeGeneres Reveal the Sex of Jennifer Lawrence's New Baby?

Ellen DeGeneres may have just spilled the beans about Jennifer Lawrence's new addition.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host seemingly revealed the sex of Lawrence's baby, referring to the infant as "him" when catching up with the new mom.

"This is a full-circle moment because people don't know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago," DeGeneres says to Lawrence, 31, who joined Monday's show over the phone.

"Now I live next door to you, and I'm looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby when I started this show 20 years ago," the comedian continues. "By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it's really cute."

A rep for Lawrence had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The Don't Look Up star welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney this year, PEOPLE confirmed last month. At the time, the couple was spotted out on a stroll with their newborn.

PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.

Lawrence recently said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence was "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.