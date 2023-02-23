Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'

Ellen DeGeneres is certainly good at guessing.

The TV host, 65, revealed Wednesday that she correctly identified Paris Hilton's baby's name over a year ago when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a throwback clip shared on her Instagram page, DeGeneres can be seen asking Hilton, 42, if she would name her future son after a "city or country".

The hotel heiress replied that that was indeed her plan but said, "I'm not going to say yet as I'm scared someone will steal the name." Hilton also added that "no one I know" has the moniker.

This prompted DeGeneres to try and guess the name Hilton had chosen. "Argentina?" she asked, to which Hilton laughed, "Not telling you!"

DeGeneres then replied, "Alright. We're going to take a break then. I'll guess it. I will."

At that point, she suddenly suggested, "Phoenix?" — which the reality TV star revealed she'd named her baby boy Wednesday during an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris.

During the January 2022 interview, Hilton didn't let on, however, and giggled at what turned out to be the correct guess.

On Thursday, DeGeneres still took her ID as a win. "I named @ParisHilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?! Paris was on my show on 1/27/22," she captioned the video.

Hilton confirmed she'd welcomed a baby boy — whose full name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum — with her husband Carter Reum on Jan. 24. She announced the news of her son's arrival on Instagram the following day with a close-up snapshot of him gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," Hilton captioned the sweet photo.

Paris Hilton introduces her baby boy on Instagram. Tessa Hilton/instagram

Speaking on her podcast she explained that she thought of the name 10 years ago, sharing the story while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton. Paris Hilton Instagram

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Hilton also explained that the little one's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.