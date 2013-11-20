Fergie: Why We Chose the Name Axl Jack

"It was the first time my son kicked me in the stomach and it was like he was feeling the music with me," she says.

She’s used to crazy crowds of cheering concertgoers, but this time it was Fergie‘s own fan girl moment that gave way to her baby boy’s name.

“I had this dream and I was in the audience at this festival. It was outdoors and it was all grimy and nobody knew who I was,” the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman, 38, recalls during an appearance airing Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“On stage singing was Jim Morrison and then came Bob Marley and then Axl Rose. I was in heaven in this dream and I’m dancing and just getting into the music.”

“It was really beautiful and I woke [my husband] Josh [Duhamel] up and I said, ‘Honey, honey, honey, he kicked me. He finally kicked me.'”

Once the expectant mama shared her musical dream with Duhamel, the proud parents — who had already chosen a middle moniker in honor of Fergie’s late uncle — took it as a sign and immediately started brainstorming baby names.

“I told the story and he was like, ‘Morrison? Marley? No. Axl Jack. That’s it!’ It just had this ring to it. It was very strong.”

And, just in case there was any doubt about Fergie’s dream, the couple’s now 3-month-old son Axl Jack lived up to his namesake, putting on quite the performance shortly after his delivery via c-section.

“I see Josh and he’s going ‘Aww,’ and he’s giving the faces and I’m going, ‘Wow, I’m so happy. This moment, it’s so special, so tender,'” the new mom shares. “I hear screaming … and over the side comes Axl and he’s screaming at me, crying and I went, ‘Okay, the name works!'”