Elle King is opening up about her experiences as a mom.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new single "Try Jesus," the country singer and actress — who shares 13-month-old son Lucky Levi with partner Dan Tooker — says that becoming a mom has completely changed her life.

"Motherhood has made me a gentler person, a stronger person, someone who tries to be ... I'm still working on being less reactive, but I'm happy," she shares. "I'm joyous."

King candidly admits that being a mom "will f---ing humble your ass."

"Parenthood in any sense, whatever caregiver anyone is in that position, it will f---ing humble you. You have to learn empathy," she explains, noting how she tries to model the behaviors she wants her son to learn.

"I tell [Lucky], 'You have to wake up. You have to brush your teeth. You have to eat. You have to love yourself. You have to be kind to other people. You have to be kind to yourself.' I have to show him this," she continues. "And so I have learned to be patient."

Celebrating that she has "an incredible partner that believes in me," King says she's "never been so happy" as she is living back in Nashville and teaching Lucky so many new things.

"I want my son to see that he has two parents with dreams and they work really, really hard to do it," she adds.

After welcoming Lucky last year, the "Ex's & Oh's" artist praised her mom London King for being not only the "best doula ever," but also her "best friend."

She shared a sweet message to her mom on Instagram alongside a photo of London cooking her placenta.

"Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!" she began the post. "I will get into my birth story when I'm ready … but this person is my best friend."

"She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for."