Elle King Calls Her Mom the 'Best Doula Ever' as She Cooks Singer's Placenta After Birth of Son

Elle King is feeling grateful to have her mother by her side following the birth of her first child.

On Monday, the singer, 32, expressed her appreciation for her mom London King, who the "Ex's & Oh's" artist calls not only the "best doula ever" but also her "best friend."

Elle, who welcomed her first child, son Lucky Levi, with fiancé Dan Tooker on Sept. 1, shared a sweet message to her mom on Instagram alongside a photo of London cooking Elle's placenta.

"Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!" Elle begins the post. "I will get into my birth story when I'm ready…but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for."

"She is seen here cooking my placenta to encapsulate it for all the amazing benefits!" the new mom continues. "I love you @pushlovedoula ! We couldn't have done this without you!"

Elle's appreciation post for her mother comes one day after she announced the birth of her child.

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs., 1 oz. of absolute joy and love earthside," Elle shared in her Instagram post. "We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

Back in March, the Grammy-nominated rocker revealed her exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE.

"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," Elle said at the time. "Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

The singer has struggled with infertility and previously suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance.

Elle — who has been open about her past divorce and struggles with substance abuse and PTSD — said she wanted to share the story of her "high-risk pregnancy" in hopes of helping others.