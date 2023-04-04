Elle Fanning Says Playing Pregnant Queen Catherine in 'The Great' Piqued Her Interest in Having Kids

Elle Fanning is opening up about how her time playing Catherine the Great influenced her hopes of one day starting a family.

Appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK's May issue, The Great actress, 24, talked about her experience portraying the pregnancy and public childbirth of the iconic Russian empress.

"I was obsessed with it. I had a bespoke bump with boobs molded onto me that went all the way up to my neck," she told the outlet. "The costume team told me that this is pretty accurately what my body will look like when I'm pregnant... which did feel quite crazy."

Elle Fanning in Harper's Bazaar UK. Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski

Once she got used to wearing the piece, Fanning said she "loved the way it looked."

"It made me want to do it, to be pregnant," she shared.

The fictionalized take on the historic figure allowed Fanning to wear "regal 18th-century maternity wear" like corset crop-tops that she described as "very Rihanna with child."

Later in the interview, Fanning was asked what she wants to do in the next decade, revealing that starting a family is on her list.

"I'd love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids," the currently single actress said, noting, "I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight."

Fanning added, "Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."