Ella Travolta is thinking of her late mother Kelly Preston on her birthday.

The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the late actress, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, with a sweet video on Instagram.

Ella's heart-wrenching video montage included photos of her with Preston throughout her childhood, set to the emotional song "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy Birthday, Mamma🤍," Ella wrote on top of the photos in the slideshow.

She simply captioned the video, "We love you❤️."

Along with Ella, Preston and Travolta share son Ben, 11. The couple's older son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

The Grease actor also honored his late wife on Thursday, sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace.

Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!"

"We love you and miss you Kelly," added the actor.

Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020, were married for 28 years before her death.

The actor's tribute to his late wife came five months after he posted a sweet message to Preston in honor of Mother's Day. Sharing a video featuring a montage of photographs of Preston, the clip also showed images of the pair's three children and Travolta himself.

"We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day 💐❤️," Travolta captioned the post at the time.

"I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models," Ella captioned her own Mother's Day tribute. "I miss and love you, mama."