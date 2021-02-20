John Travolta Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute from His Daughter Ella: 'You Are My Best Friend'

Ella Travolta has some sweet words for her dad in honor of his birthday.

On Friday, the 20-year-old daughter of John Travolta and late actress Kelly Preston wished her father a Happy Birthday in a sweet tribute on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," Ella began her heartwarming note.

"Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we," she continued. "I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️"

Alongside the note, Ella shared a photo with her dad and younger brother Benjamin, 10.

The actor celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday. He shared a video, which looked to be from an airport, thanking his fans for their birthday wishes.

Ahead of his birthday, Travolta and Ella appeared together in Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad, recreating his iconic hand jive from Grease.

In the commercial, the father-daughter duo first appears with Travolta struggling to get his phone on a tripod in order to take a video while Ella gives him instructions. Once the phone is in place, the pair break into a perfect recreation of the hand jive while Surface's hit "Sunday Best" plays.

"Let's hear it for the dad's who've still got it.🕺🏻It was fun dancing in the yard with @johntravolta," Ella shared on Instagram with a clip of the ad.

The ad came just months after the pair had a poignant moment dancing together in honor of Preston, who died in July after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," Travolta shared alongside the video.

This was Travolta's first birthday without his late wife.