Elizabeth Tulloch's Favorite Breastfeeding Products as a New Mom (Including Lactation Beer!)

“Before I started using the LaVie, I was having to pop little heating pads into the microwave and also physically massage my boobs; these massagers do both for you and I noticed I get more milk when I use them,” Elizabeth Tulloch — who announced the arrival of her daughter Vivian with husband David Giuntoli on Valentine’s Day — tells PEOPLE of one of her favorite nursing products.

“Plus, I love that there are two different heat and massage settings because I only use the heat for my middle-of-the-night sessions when it’s chillier,” she adds.

