Elizabeth Tulloch's Favorite Breastfeeding Products as a New Mom (Including Lactation Beer!)

Lactation Massager
“Before I started using the LaVie, I was having to pop little heating pads into the microwave and also physically massage my boobs; these massagers do both for you and I noticed I get more milk when I use them,” Elizabeth Tulloch — who announced the arrival of her daughter Vivian with husband David Giuntoli on Valentine’s Day — tells PEOPLE of one of her favorite nursing products.
“Plus, I love that there are two different heat and massage settings because I only use the heat for my middle-of-the-night sessions when it’s chillier,” she adds.
Buy It! LaVie Warming Lactation Massage Pads ($80), lactationmassager.com
Breast Pump
“Obsessed,” says the former Grimm star, 38. “I’m pumping or breastfeeding six to eight times a day, and who has time to sit down and plug into the wall every time?”
“I use my Willow pump at least twice a day — often when I’m in the car on the way to an audition or a workout, and at least once at home if I don’t have time to sit. It is such an incredible time-saving product and they have excellent customer service.”
Buy It! Willow Wearable Breast Pump ($500), shop.willowpump.com
Lactation Beer
“Love this brand and the founders: two moms who loved having a beer at the end of the day and figured they should make one specifically for breastfeeding moms,” Tulloch tells PEOPLE. “It has oats, coconut milk, fenugreek and other milk-boosting ingredients but also tastes amazing and I love the packaging.”
Buy It! Au Liquid Gold Oatmeal Stout ($6), wallywine.com
Lactation Bar
“So yummy! I eat one of the oatmeal chocolate chip Boobie Bars every morning when I’m doing my first morning pump session,” the new mom says. “I really have noticed a difference in my milk production since I started eating these daily.”
Buy It! Boobie Bar – The Original Lactation Bar, 6-Pack ($15 to $16); amazon.com
Breastfeeding Pillow
“This is a great pillow for everyone in the house to share,” the actress raves. “David and our nanny use it too when they’re giving Vivian a bottle. This way, David — who’s bigger than me — isn’t stretching out my C-shaped pillow.”
“You just slip it on your forearm and the baby’s super comfortable! Plus, I love its smaller profile.”
Buy It! Lansinoh Nursie Breastfeeding Pillow ($25), amazon.com
Pumping Bra
Tulloch tells PEOPLE this bra is something she wears “on a daily basis.”
“When I do sit down, plug in and pump with my regular breast pump, who wants to hold the bottles the entire time?” she quips. “I just slip this on and pop in the bottles and the bra does the rest. That way, I can work or eat a meal or whatever — all while having my hands free.”
Buy It! Simple Wishes D Lite Hands-Free Pumping Bra ($30 to $60), amazon.com
Baby Monitor
“A lot of parents don’t actually use a baby monitor until baby is sleeping in his or her own room but what’s cool is that you can start using the Evoz tracking features right from birth to record feeding times (and also diaper changes, sleep patterns, etc.),” says the star.
“If you want to, you can also export any of this information to share with your pediatrician or lactation consultant.”
Buy It! Evoz Vision Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision ($229), amazon.com
Coconut Water
“I’m pretty bad about drinking plain water, so when I was made aware of how important it is for me to stay hydrated when breastfeeding, I turned to Harmless Harvest, which has always been my favorite coconut water,” shares the mother of one.
“Not only is it packed with electrolytes and vitamins, but I also read it increases capric-acid and lauric-acid levels in the breast milk, which has been shown to boost baby’s immunity,” she adds.
Buy It! Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water, 6-Pack ($106.50); amazon.com
Lactation Bundle
“My supply has increased quite a bit in just the few days I’ve been on the Legendairy Milk supplements!” Tulloch praises her final recommendation.
Buy It! Legendairy Milk Organic Lactation Bundle for Nursing and Pumping Moms ($49.50 to $115), amazon.com