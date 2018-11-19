And baby makes five!

Elizabeth Smart and husband Matthew Gilmour have welcomed their third child, a daughter, Smart announced on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So happy to welcome Olivia to our family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the new mom, 31, captioned the shot, in which baby Olivia wore a University of Utah Health beanie.

The new addition joins big brother James, 19 months, and big sister Chloe, 3½.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Elizabeth Smart’s Incredible Story: From Kidnapped Teen to Survivor and Married Mom

The victims’ rights advocate and kidnapping survivor announced she was expecting her third child on Instagram in June with an ultrasound photo.

“Pretty HUGE news!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!” Smart captioned her picture.

She and Gilmour wed in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. The family of five reside in Park City, Utah.

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child



In September, Smart opened up to PEOPLE about how she was “grateful for the small things” now, 16 years after she was kidnapped from her bedroom late one summer’s night in 2002 and brutalized by her captors for nine months before being rescued.

And while she feels like “the luckiest woman in the world” for the way her life is now, she can’t help but have her worries, too, where her own children are concerned.

“There’s a part of me that’s always thinking, ‘Are the windows shut? Where is she at? Who is by her? Can I see her?’ I don’t want to let Chloe out of my sight,” Smart explained. “I will never regret being there for my children, watching them, making sure they’ll be okay. But I might regret not being there for them.”