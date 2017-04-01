"Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family," says Edward Smart

Elizabeth Smart Will Deliver Her Second Child on Sunday, Says Her Father

Elizabeth Smart‘s second child, a boy, will be born on Sunday, her father, Edward Smart, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” says Edward. “We’ve been babysitting her little girl [Chloe, 2] today, looking forward to Sunday.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Elizabeth, 29, is expecting a son with husband Matthew Gilmour, who she married in a private Hawaiian ceremony in 2012. The abduction survivor, activist and contributor to Crime Watch Daily is intensely private about her family, says her father, “but she is ready for Sunday and is extremely happy, as we all are.”

Elizabeth, who now lives in Park City, Utah, told PEOPLE in 2014 that her “greatest aspiration” was to be a mother. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my mom,” she said. “My mom is a hero and has influenced my life more than any other person, and I’d like to have that same influence on my children.”

Kidnapped in June 2002 at age of 14 from her Salt Lake City bedroom by Brian David Mitchell, Elizabeth was held captive by him and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine months. She was rescued by police when she was spotted with the couple on a busy street in Sandy, Utah.

Image zoom

In recent years, Elizabeth, who studied music at BYU, has been an advocate for abuse victims and spoken publicly about her experience to raise awareness.

On March 31, recalling her ordeal during a keynote speech at Brigham Young University in observance of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, she told several hundred students, “It’s not what happens to people, but how they react that defines who they are.”

“I do not feel like I am defined as a rape victim, a kidnap victim,” she said. “I feel so much more than that.”

Her comments at BYU about sexual assault are timely, since the university is under investigation for possible Title IX violations for its alleged response to women who reported sexual assaults to the school’s Honor Code Office.

Elizabeth filmed a segment about two BYU students for Crime Watch Daily, saying that she felt terrible “that these women are not coming forward and getting the help that they not only need but deserve because they’re too worried about the rules that are in place, worried that they’ll get expelled.”