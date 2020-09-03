Elizabeth Chambers Launches Brand of Face Safety Shields for Kids to Protect Against COVID-19

Vision Visor safety shields for kids (and adults!) retail for $24 each and come in a variety of designs

Elizabeth Chambers just took kids' mask-wearing game up a major notch.

The television host and entrepreneur, 38, recently founded Vision Visor, a company offering "high-quality [face] shields designed to protect from droplets from coughs or sneezes" for both kids and adults amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the brand's website.

Offered in a variety of fun designs, the reusable shields retail for $24 each and are made in the U.S. of "fog-resistant" and "easy to clean" materials with a "crystal-clear transparency."

"All visors have comfortable padding for forehead and an adjustable strap," the brand explains. "Vision Visors are very lightweight and loved by both children and adults."

Perfect for back-to-school season, the kids' safety shields come in animal-inspired designs both real and mythical (unicorns and dragons, anyone?), as well as fun varieties like Radiant Royal and Valiant Viking that will help transport little ones into their own imaginative worlds.

Adults can choose from a bevy of flag designs to show their state or national pride, or opt to support an important movement with a shield that proclaims, "BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Additionally, Vision Visor invites prospective customers to reach out to them at info@thevisionvisor.com to request a custom design.

Hammer, 34, and Chambers — who married in May 2010 — announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts in July, alongside a throwback picture of the two. Chambers subsequently filed from divorce from the Call Me by Your Name actor, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked the court to grant her primary physical custody of their children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer, as well as spousal support.

While Hammer was originally self-quarantining with Chambers and their two children in the Caribbean, he has since returned to California, where he revealed last Friday that he had been living and working in construction with his friend Ashton Ramsey "for the last 2 months or so."