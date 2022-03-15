Elizabeth Chambers Shares Photo Spending Time with Estranged Husband Armie Hammer and Their Kids

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer appear to be successfully coparenting their children while rebuilding their relationship with one another.

On Monday, Chambers, 39, shared a photo on her Instagram Story while spending quality time with Hammer, 35, and their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, the pair — who have recently been "figuring things out as a couple" — were outside together playing cascaróns, a popular Mexican Easter tradition where you crack a confetti-filled egg on someone's head.

"Girls vs Boys. Or as Hops calls it, mermaids v sharks. Let the Cascarón games begin," Chambers wrote alongside the family photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elizabeth Chambers Credit: Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE last month that Hammer has been focusing more on his kids since leaving a treatment facility for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

"[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," the insider said. "They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE Chambers' "priority has always been her children and their well-being."

"The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," the source said. "They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

Hammer and Chambers announced their breakup in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, saying in a statement at the time, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer that same month, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

Hammer's lawyer told PEOPLE in December that the star "left the treatment facility and is doing great." A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hammer would "continue with out-patient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May 2021 that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault. She added, "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."