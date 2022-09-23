Elizabeth Chambers Talks 'Healing' Life with Kids in Cayman Islands amid Armie Hammer Split

Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her healing journey since her split from Armie Hammer.

Speaking with E! News for a recent cover story, the BIRD Bakery founder opened up about the "healing" time she's spent living in the Cayman Islands with her two kids — son Ford Douglas Armand, 5, and daughter Harper Grace, 7.

"It has been heaven. I love L.A., it will always be my home — but I think for the last few years, the Caymans has been so healing," Chambers said.

"Katie Couric and my mom, both women I admire, always say you're only as happy as your least happy child. And my children are happy, they're protected."

Added Chambers, "It's a little bit of a beautiful, serendipitous moment in time that will probably never be the same again, so I really try to appreciate that."

Elizabeth Chambers; Armie Hammer. Broadimage/Shutterstock; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Opening up about co-parenting with the Call Me By Your Name actor, Chambers, 40, said they are "committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids."

"Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do," she added.

When asked about what she hopes to teach Harper about being a woman, Chambers shared that doing so is "at the core of every decision I make."

"That's the core of staying in a situation or relationship that you wouldn't let your daughter stay in. So, for me, it's being truthful to an extent that's appropriate for her age," she said.

Noting her desire to do things differently than the generation that would brush things under the rug, Chambers said her approach is "about acknowledging things, owning things."

"I'm processing in a different way, but setting her and my son up in a way that...they're going to be empowered. They're going to know feelings are good. And accountability is huge in our family."

Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

In March, Chambers shared a photo on her Instagram Story while spending quality time with Hammer, 36, and their two children.

In the snap, the pair were outside together playing cascaróns, a popular Mexican Easter tradition where you crack a confetti-filled egg on someone's head.

"Girls vs Boys. Or as Hops calls it, mermaids v sharks. Let the Cascarón games begin," Chambers wrote alongside the family photo.

Just a month prior, a source told PEOPLE Chambers' "priority has always been her children and their well-being."

"The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," the source said.