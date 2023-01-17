Elizabeth Chambers Says She Hasn't Told Kids About Boyfriend as They're Still 'Processing' Divorce

Elizabeth Chambers shares her two kids Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, with ex Armie Hammer, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2020

Published on January 17, 2023 05:12 PM
Elizabeth Chambers kids
Photo: Elizabeth Chambers/instagram

Elizabeth Chambers is shielding her kids from her new romance as she says they're still "emotionally processing" her divorce from ex Armie Hammer.

The BIRD Bakery founder, 40, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story Monday, revealing in one slide that her two kids, son Ford Douglas Armand, 5, and daughter Harper Grace, 7, "don't know" about her boyfriend.

"They don't know he's my bf," she wrote on top of a selfie of her and her beau. "Over the past two and a half years, my main (and only priority has been to mitigate trauma and protect my children at all costs."

"Personally, I don't believe it's helpful, productive, or necessary to introduce also while children are still emotionally processing divorce. Children first, but to each their own," she concluded.

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, 36, in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair tied the knot in 2010.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Elizabeth Chambers/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Elizabeth Chambers/instagram

The Food Network star first went public with her boyfriend on Instagram in September, sharing some Polaroids of the pair kissing during a day at a beach in the Cayman Islands. "Happy Friday," Chambers wrote in the caption.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the couple had been dating "for over six months," adding: "She's super happy and in love."

Chambers also expressed interest in potentially adding another little one to her family while answering questions on Monday. Asked if she could "imagine having a third baby one day," she replied, "Give me allll the babies."

Speaking with E! News for a cover story in September, Chambers opened up about the "healing" time she's spent living in the Cayman Islands with her two kids.

"It has been heaven. I love L.A., it will always be my home — but I think for the last few years, the Caymans has been so healing," Chambers said. "Katie Couric and my mom, both women I admire, always say you're only as happy as your least happy child. And my children are happy, they're protected."

Added Chambers, "It's a little bit of a beautiful, serendipitous moment in time that will probably never be the same again, so I really try to appreciate that."

