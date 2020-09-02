Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer's Kids Start School in Cayman Islands as Actor Works in L.A.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer, who share two children, announced their split in early July after 10 years of marriage

Elizabeth Chambers' kids are going back to school from a sunny locale.

The television personality and mother of two revealed on Instagram Wednesday that her two children with estranged husband Armie Hammer — son Ford Douglas Armand, 3½, and daughter Harper Grace, 5½ — recently started their academic year in the Cayman Islands, where they have been in lockdown together amid the coronavirus pandemic for the past several months.

"A couple days late and my sad signs didn't survive the humidity or enthusiasm. BUT, Monday marked their second week of kindergarten and pre-k IRL in GC and the first day of Zoom Kindergarten for Hops at her school in LA," Chambers, 38, captioned two cute snapshots of her kids celebrating their return to the classroom. "Happy back-to-school, whatever that means to you! ❤️"

The BIRD Bakery founder and CEO also shared a photo of Harper appearing to complete some of her school work to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing over the top, "I miss summer."

In June, Chambers shared a similar set of images featuring her kids on their last day of school in Grand Cayman, writing in part, "And ... that's a wrap on the strangest school year that we never saw coming. We went from discouraging our children from iPads and screens to begging them to sit in front of them for Zoom classes. Their anti-bias Zoom assemblies were replaced with real life lessons and here we are."

Hammer, 34, and Chambers — who married in May 2010 — announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts in July, alongside a throwback picture of the two.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," read their identical statements. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They both still love each other very much and they've always been such a close-knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them."

Chambers subsequently filed from divorce from the Call Me by Your Name actor, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked the court to grant her primary physical custody of their children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer, as well as spousal support.

Hammer was originally self-quarantining with Chambers and their two children in the Cayman Islands this past spring (the actor's family lived in the tropical locale for five years when he was 7), but in the time since, he has returned to California.

The father of two shared a photo on Instagram while on a hike at Joshua Tree National Park in California on Friday, writing, "This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day."

"He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for," Hammer continued in his caption. "Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude."