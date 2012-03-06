BumpWatch: Elizabeth Berkley Debuts Her Belly
"My heart is full with all your sweet good wishes," she Tweeted Tuesday morning. "Grateful for your support always!! Xo"
Advertisement
|
Baby belly debut!
Elizabeth Berkley was all smiles Monday as she stepped out in Los Angeles, giving us a glimpse at her second trimester bump.
Following
The same day, the actress and author announced that she and husband Greg Lauren are expecting their first child this summer.
“My heart is full with all your sweet good wishes,” she Tweeted Tuesday morning. “Grateful for your support always!! Xo”
The former Saved by the Bell star, 39, married Lauren in November 2003 in Mexico.
RELATED GALLERY: Saved by the Bell: Teen Idols Turned Parents