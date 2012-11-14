Elizabeth Banks Welcomes Son Magnus Mitchell

The actress, 38, and husband Max Handelman recently welcomed their second son, Magnus Mitchell Handelman, Banks announced on her website Wednesday.

Image zoom

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

It’s another boy for Elizabeth Banks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 38, and husband Max Handelman recently welcomed their second son, Magnus Mitchell Handelman, Banks announced on her website Wednesday. He joins big brother Felix, 20 months, at home.

“As 2012 winds down and Thanksgiving approaches, I have much for which to be thankful – personal, professional, and Presidential. However, nothing can match the joy and excitement my husband and I felt when we recently welcomed our second baby boy,” the Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect star writes.

“Magnus joins older brother Felix, thus commencing a decade or more of close hand to hand combat.”

“Like Felix, Magnus was born via gestational surrogate. This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude, and established a relationship that will last a lifetime,” adds Banks.

“I am also so very thankful to our family and friends for their support throughout this process, as well as the Center for Surrogate Parenting for helping make all this possible.”

“I now turn my attention to managing two boys under two. For which I am thankful. And all their poop. For which I am less thankful,” Banks jokes. “Wish me luck.”

The actress, who also had a recurring role on 30 Rock, has been open about her fertility struggle. “It was a womb issue for me. Embryos wouldn’t implant,” she explained earlier this year.