Elizabeth Banks Says Her Sons Were 'Bored' as Extras in 'Cocaine Bear'

While making the movie in Ireland in 2021, Banks put her sons Felix, 11, and Magnus, 10, in the background of one scene, but she recalls they were more interested in the snacks from craft services

By Eric Andersson
Published on February 23, 2023 11:57 AM
Elizabeth Banks rollout
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Many kids would jump at the chance to appear in a big-budget Hollywood movie like Cocaine Bear. Elizabeth Banks' sons are not those kids.

When she was directing the bold new horror-comedy in Ireland in 2021, she enlisted Felix, 11, and Mangus, 10 — the children she shares with husband Max Handelman — to be extras in the background of one scene.

"They did it for an hour," says the Pitch Perfect star, who recalls they were more interested in the snacks from the craft service table. "They were like, 'Can we leave? We're so bored.'"

But for Banks, 49, showing her kids that their mom is a boss is important. "They know that Mom loves her work, and it gives me a lot of self-worth, and it makes me happy," she says.

"We talk a lot about how everybody has to get up and do something every day. You gotta contribute," she adds. "I'm type A. I don't nap."

The shoot was a family affair for Banks, who was accompanied by her husband and producing partner, as well as their two kids. During downtime from filming, they had a chance to explore the country, enjoying "a lot of cliff walks."

"You know what we did, which I highly recommend? Went swimming in the Irish Sea, which is freezing," she says. "Absolutely freezing. It's the best way to get over a hangover."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elizabeth Banks rollout
Universal Pictures/Everett

Though Banks' career is hotter than ever, finding a work-life balance is important. "I'm being a lot better about protecting my time nowadays," she says. "Part of that is because the job of mom is very demanding as well right now."

"I have a son who's just been applying to middle schools, and they're doing a lot of sports right now, and they're in the play. And so I just want to be a little more available to them, as much as I can be," she continues.

"But that being said, they're very flexible, they're very supportive," says Banks. "They love to travel too. So we've been very lucky with all of that."

Despite her sons' short time on set, she said they bonded with young Cocaine Bear stars Christian Convery and Brooklynn Prince. "They all became a little gang together," she says. "They still play Nintendo and Oculus with Christian, who's in New Zealand."

Cocaine Bear is very loosely based on the true story of a black bear in the Georgia wilderness that ingested a drug smuggler's stash. Unlike the real bear, which died, this one goes on a deadly rampage.

For more on Elizabeth Banks, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' Cocaine Bear Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' 'Cocaine Bear' Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Ray Liotta
Elizabeth Banks Says Ray Liotta Was 'Living His Best Life' with His Fiancée Before His Death
Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam
Who Is Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband? All About Brad James
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Recalls Being Told Having Kids Would End Her Career: 'I Think That's When My Career Began'
TLC stars Jazz and Jeanette Jennings
Jazz Jennings' Mom Jeanette on Finding Power in Her Daughter's 'Resilience': 'I Gained My Strength from Her'
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Sheryl Crow at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Sheryl Crow Not Sure If Her 2 Sons Want to Follow in Her Footsteps: 'But They're Both Musical'
The Hunger Games Where Are They Now
'The Hunger Games' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline