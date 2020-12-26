Southern Charm Alum Eliza Limehouse and Mark 'Struthers' McBride, Jr. Welcome Their First Child

Eliza Limehouse received the best birthday and Christmas gift this year — a baby boy!

The former Southern Charm star and husband Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr. welcomed their first child together on Christmas Eve, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Limehouse tells PEOPLE that their son is legally named Mark Struthers McBride III but will be called Patton, a family name on the new mom's side. Baby Patton was born at 7:31 p.m. on Thursday — one day after Limehouse's birthday — weighing 8 lbs. and measuring 21 inches.

"We are just in shock at how much love we have for him and each other," Limehouse says. "Hands down best birthday gift ever."

In keeping with the holiday spirit, the couple dressed Patton in an adorable green and red Christmas onesie patterned with dancing reindeer and Santa for their baby announcement photo.

They also put the newborn in a knit red and white beanie bearing resemblance to a Santa hat.

Limehouse first announced her pregnancy in October, telling PEOPLE she was "really surprised" to find out the baby news.

"I was feeling a little off so I decided to take a pregnancy test and it was positive. For the first few minutes I was in shock, but Struthers was immediately so excited and so supportive," she said at the time.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom," she added. "I'm just so grateful and excited. I can't wait to meet my baby. It's such a blessing."

A few weeks later, the couple found out they were expecting a baby boy — another surprise for the reality star!

"I was convinced it was going to be a girl!" she said, laughing. "We have my girl clothing from my sister and my mom saved all my baby clothes. I didn't expect to be picking out boy stuff, but it's been really fun and I've had a good time with it. Struthers couldn't be happier."

News of Limehouse's pregnancy came just one week after PEOPLE exclusively announced her surprise wedding to McBride. The two tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony at her grandparents' estate in South Carolina.