Pregnant Eliza Dushku Shows Off Baby Bump in Countdown to Due Date: 'T-Minus Just a Few More Days'

The Buffy baby is almost here!

Eliza Dushku is counting down the days until her son is born — and he’ll be here in “just a few more days,” according to the star.

Dushku, 38, shared a family photo that showcased her growing baby bump on Monday. In the snap, she and husband Peter Palandjian pose in matching white outfits, each with a hand on Dushku’s pregnant belly. Palandjian, 55, gives his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek as Dushku holds a dog.

“T-minus just a few more days ‘til he’s due.. ✨ #mylight#mylove #mylife @peter.palandjian 📿 🙏” Dushku wrote in the caption for the photo, tagging photographer Fadil Berisha Photography.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in March that she and Palandjian are expecting a boy.

“He’s gonna be a hippie baby!” Dushku, who has been studying holistic psychology at Lesley University this year, told PEOPLE at the time.

“These are some tough times, but I remain optimistic especially as I’m preparing to bring a new life into this world,” she continued. “People ask me, ‘Have you thought about how terrifying the world is right now?'”

“I’ve been like, ‘Yeah, but also it’s part of why I’m studying wellness and healing and connections,’” she added. “I can see how much potential there is. He’s going to be a holistic baby for sure!”

Dushku and Palandjian announced they were expecting their first child together back in February, confirming the happy news on the red carpet for a screening of Mapplethorpe.

“So much to be happy and grateful for, we could not be more thrilled,” the Bring It On star said.

The couple tied the knot in August of 2018 in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Boston. The actress shared photos of the nuptials on her Instagram, along with the simple caption “♥️♥️ 8.18.18.”

The series of photos include shots of the wedding — in which Dushku wears a gorgeous lace dress with a cutout in the back — along with some of her and her businessman beau having fun at the Boston Bike Party.

Dushku announced her engagement to the former professional tennis player in June 2017 with a photo on Instagram of the proposal.

“YES!! Absolutely, my love,” she captioned the photo.