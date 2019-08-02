Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter Palandjian Welcome Son Philip: 'Can You Feel the Love'

Image zoom Peter Palandjian and Eliza Dushku Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Eliza Dushku‘s little vampire slayer has arrived!

The actress, 38, revealed on Thursday that she has given birth to her first child with husband Peter Palandjian, though she didn’t share the baby’s exact birthdate.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Dushku revealed that her new bundle of joy’s name is Philip. The first photo of little Philip shows the tot in a lion onesie, and he’s being held up Simba-style by dad Palandjian.

“Our BABY = #Bourne,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote in the caption, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support after Philip’s birth.

“Can you feel the love, Philip ‘Bourne’ !? 🦁🥰😝 So 🙏 for all this love ♥️,” she added, in a seeming reference to the iconic Lion King song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Dushku revealed her pregnancy news in February, stepping out alongside her husband in N.Y.C. to attend a screening of Mapplethorpe, which she produced.

“So much to be happy and grateful for, we could not be more thrilled,” the then-mom-to-be said on the red carpet with her real-estate-CEO husband, 55.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple — who tied the knot in August 2018 — were expecting a son, whom the Bring It On actress jokingly vowed would “be a hippie baby!”

Dushku recently moved back to Boston after nearly two decades of living in Los Angeles and has spent time “reconnecting with my family and being an aunt and a sister and a daughter and a friend,” she told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Peter Palandjian and Eliza Dushku Dominik Bindl/Getty

“I lived in L.A. for 18 years; I loved it and I’m appreciative for the time that I had there, but I’m really excited to explore what’s next,” she explained.

Of course, new motherhood is at the top of that agenda. Since announcing her pregnancy, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has given her fans on Instagram a few glimpses of her growing baby bump.

In April, she captioned a photo of herself at a baseball game, showing off her belly, “1st ⚾️👶🏻💙 @redsox @fenwaypark❣️#bumpin.”

In late July, Dushku teased little Philip’s arrival, writing on Instagram, “t-minus just a few more days ‘til he’s due..”