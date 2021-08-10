Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter Palandjian Welcome Second Baby Boy: 'Boston Brothers'

Eliza Dushku is a mother of two!

The Bring It On actress, 40, and husband Peter Palandjian welcomed their second baby, son Bodan "Bodie," in Boston, she announced on Monday, sharing several maternity photos as well as a picture of her newborn's feet on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2018, also share 1½-year-old son Philip, whom they affectionately refer to by the nickname "Bourne."

"Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan', this week has been a journey in & of itself," Dushku wrote in the caption of her post. "Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."

"Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we're supposed to be," she added.

eliza

Dushku revealed in February that she was expecting her second baby, sharing a selfie in which she smiled while showing off her baby bump. "@peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!! 💙♥️," she wrote at the time.

In a May 2 Instagram post, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared that she received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dushku explained why she felt it was important for her to get the vaccine while pregnant.

"I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne! All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!" she wrote.